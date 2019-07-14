The Nigerian Army has released new postings and appointments of its officers.

The posting, which was approved by the Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Tukur Buratai, was released on Sunday.

The highpoint of the redeployment is that of Lieutenant General LO Adeosun, the erstwhile Chief of Training and Operations, now redeployed as Chief of Policy and Plans (Army).

Others include Major General AO Shodunke from Army Headquarters Department of Army Standards and Evaluation to Defence Headquarters as Chief of Defence Logistics; Major General AA Tarfa from Martin Luther Agwai International Leadership and Peacekeeping Centre to Training and Doctrine Command, Minna, Niger State as Commander; Major General EO Udoh from the Army Headquarters Department of Army Logistics becomes Chief of Training and Operations (Army); Major General MS Yusuf, who was the General Officer Commanding 81 Division, is now Chief of Administration (Army); Major General JI Unuigbe, the former Corps Commander Ordnance, becomes the Chief of Logistics (Army); while Major General OF Azinta, former General Officer Commanding 2 Division, is appointed Chief of Army Standard and Evaluation.

Others include Major General AB Omozoje of the Army Headquarters Department of Policy and Plans is now the General Officer Commanding 2 Division Ibadan.

Also, the newly promoted Major General AB Biu is the substantive General Officer Commanding 7 Division, Maiduguri; Major General JJ Ogunlade from Defence Headquarters becomes the General Officer Commanding 8 Division, Sokoto; while Major General JO Irefin from Defence Headquarters Garrison is appointed General Officer Commanding 81 Division, Lagos..

The erstwhile Chief of Administration (Army), Major General KAY Isiyaku, is now Commander Defence Headquarters Garrison, Abuja; and Major General AA Jidda from Defence Headquarters is appointed Coordinator Peacekeeping Operations at the Ministry of Defence.

Major General JO Oni from Army Headquarters Department of Army Administration takes over as Director Procurement Defence Headquarters from Major General OA Akintade, who becomes Corps Commander Ordinance, Lagos; and Major General OW Ali from Defence Headquarters is now Director Army Physical Training, Zaria.

Major General EN Njoku remains at Defence Headquarters and redeployed as Director Communications; Major General CG Musa from Nigerian Army Farms and Ranches Limited is appointed Commander Sector 3 Operation LAFIYA DOLE, Monguno; while Major General OT Akinjobi from Headquarters Sector 3 Operation LAFIYA DOLE becomes the Director Standards and Evaluation at Defence Headquarters.

Also, Brigadier General KA Kazir is to remain in Army Headquarters Department of Projects and Programmes and appointed Acting Executive Director of Nigerian Army Farms and Ranches Limited; Brigadier General AE Attu moves from Nigerian Army Resource Centre to National Defence College and appointed Acting Deputy Commandant; Brigadier General MT Usman from Headquarters 28 Task Force Brigade moves to Headquarters Guards Brigade Abuja as Commander, taking over from Brigadier General UT Musa, who becomes Acting Commandant, Martin Luther Agwai International Leadership and Peacekeeping Centre, Jaji; and Brigadier General GO Adesina remains at the Department of Policy and Plans and redeployed as Acting Director Policy.

Similarly, Brigadier General LA Fejokwu from National Defence College is now the Acting Director Personnel Services at Army Headquarters; Brigadier General EAP Undiandeye from Army Headquarters Department of Army Transformation and Innovation becomes the Acting Director Foreign Liaison at the Defence Intelligence Agency, Abuja; Brigadier General JY Nimyel from Nigerian Army Resource Centre, Abuja takes over as the Commandant Amphibious Training School, Calabar from Brigadier General OO Oluyede, who is now Commander, 27 Task Force Brigade, Buni Yadi.

Brigadier General PP Malla moves from 82 Division Garrison, Enugu to Headquarters 28 Task Force Brigade, Chibok and appointed Commander.

Others are Brigadier General OM Bello of Headquarters 6 Division, Port Harcourt becomes the Commander, 1 Brigade, Sokoto; Brigadier General MA Etsu-Ndagi from Army Headquarters Garrison, Abuja becomes the Commander, 9 Brigade, Lagos, while Colonel RC Emeh from Defence Headquarters is appointed Assistant Director Army Physical Training at 3 Division Physical Training Group, Jos.

In the same vein, Colonel MO Erebulu, who just completed a course at Higher War College, Egypt, is appointed Commander, 2 Provost Group, Ibadan; Lieutenant Colonel SA Abimbola from Nigerian Army Operations Centre at Army Headquarters is appointed Commanding Officer 343 Artillery Regiment, Elele; and Lieutenant Colonel SM Ahmed from 375 Artillery Regiment Baga becomes the Commanding Officer 332 Artillery Regiment, Shendam.

Meanwhile, Buratai, whilst wishing all of them well in their respective appointments, charged them to take their new responsibilities seriously and discharge all duties professionally with utmost loyalty to the Service and Nation.

All the appointments take immediate effect.