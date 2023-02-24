Breaking: INEC postpones Enugu East Senatorial election

The Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, has postponed the Enugu East Senatorial election earlier scheduled for tomorrow, Saturday February 25, 2023.

The cancellation was sequel to the murder of the Labour Party candidate for the election, Barr. Oyibo Chukwu.

Recall that Chukwu was set ablaze alongside five others while he was returning to Enugu metropolis Thursday.

Chairman of the Labour Party in the State, Hon Casmir Agbo described the death of the candidate as shocking.

Agbo, who spoke to journalists at the party’s secretariat, said the LP wrote the INEC informing it of Chukwu’s demise.

“INEC advised us and we met and wrote to INEC Abuja through the National Headquarters in line with Section 33 and 34. The party has 14 days to nominate another candidate for substitution.

“In line with the Electoral Act, we have done what we ought to do and yesterday INEC cancelled the election. We will hold our primary election in the next 14 days.

“So the election has been cancelled and a new date will be fixed by INEC.”

He insisted that contrary to claims in some quarters, the Senatorial candidate was assassinated.

“Someone who was shot in his vehicle and set ablaze.

“They planned it; the man was coming back from his village Amuri and they double crossed him at Amechi. They shot him in his car alongside other occupants and poured fuel in his vehicle and burnt it. So it wasn’t an accident or armed robbery; nothing like that. It was well planned and executed.

“He was murdered. Oyibo Chukwu was murdered by assailants. Investigations are still on but the party sees it as a political murder.

“His death will not deter the party; it will rather act as a boost. We won’t lose another person, but we shall win this election in a landslide victory.

“Enugu East belongs to the Labour Party. Enugu State belongs to the Labour Party. Killing somebody will not deter us.”