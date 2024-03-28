Breaking: FAAN shuts down KFC outlet at MMIA, offers reason

The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria has shut down the outlet of popular eatery, KFC, at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Ikeja, Lagos State.

The Director of Public Affairs and Consumer Protection of FAAN, Obiageli Orah, revealed this in a statement on Thursday.

In the statement, Orah said KFC ran foul of the Lagos State law on People with Special Needs, Part C, section 55 of General Provisions on Discrimination, which states: “A person shall not deprive another person of access to any place, vehicle or facility that members of the public are entitled to enter or use on the basis of the disability of that person.”

Also Read:

She said the management of the FAAN shut the facility with effect from March 28, 2024 following a result of a social media report by a Passenger with Reduced Mobility, who alleged discriminatory treatment.

The MD/CE of FAAN, Olubunmi Kuku, intervened swiftly by deploying a management team comprising Orah; Regional Manager, South West, Sunday Ayodele; Acting General Manager Public Affairs, Ijeoma Nwosu-Igbo; and International Terminal Manager, M. Kerri, to investigate the allegation.

She said it was based on the findings of the team that FAAN shut down the KFC facility at the MMA, where the incident occurred.

Orah added: “The Authority has instructed that the KFC Management should tender an unreserved apology, in writing, to the affected PRM and a policy statement of non-discrimination be written and pasted conspicuously at the door post of their facility at MMIA before it resumes operation.

“FAAN uses this medium to express our unreserved apology to the affected Passenger with Reduced Mobility and assures all airport users that we shall continue to work tirelessly to ensure that the rights of every passenger are not infringed upon.