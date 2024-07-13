Breaking: Abuja residential building collapses

A two-storey residential building has collapsed in the Kubwa area of the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

The building, beside the popular Cupid Hotel on Cupid Road, Sultan Dasuki Way, collapsed in the early hours of Saturday.

Before now, the building was used as an hotel, with the name: Al-Hilal.

From serving as a hotel, it was converted to use as a hospital.

After that, it was converted to a residential building.

As at the time of filing this report, emergency responders were at the scene.

Post Views: 38