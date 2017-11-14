Boko Haram: Yobe Police Command lost 235 personnel in six years – Commissioner

The Yobe State Police Command on Tuesday said it lost 235 officers and men to Boko Haram insurgency in the last six years.

The state Commissioner of Police, Abdulmaliki Sumonu, disclosed this in Damaturu at the investiture of an award on him by an NGO, Actors Security Watch Organisation.

Sumonu said the award was in recognition of services rendered by both living and officers who died in defence of the nation.

He said: ‘‘This award is not just for the commissioner of police but the entire police command for serving the nation diligently.”

The commissioner opined the award would serve as a tonic to the police to put in their best in service of the country.

Summonu asserted that the command derived its inspiration from the higher police authorities.

He said: ‘‘This leadership gives every policeman a sense of belonging and fulfillment.”

The commissioner solicited for cooperation from other security organisations in the state to meet the people’s expectations in providing security.

Maurice Orwough, team leader of the organisation, said the commissioner was selected for policing with professionalism in the insurgency era.

Orwough said: ‘‘The award is in recognition of these laudable efforts and to encourage you to do more.”