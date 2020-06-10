No fewer than 69 persons have been killed in Zowo, a village in Gubio, Borno State.

The terrorists carried out the attack on Tuesday night by suspected Boko Haram Terrorists.

According to available information, the terrorists, who took away food and animals, were said to have accused the villagers of leaking their movement to the operatives of the Operation Lafiya Dole and the Civilian Joint Task Force.

The assailants also set the village ablaze, taking with them over 1,000 cows and other livestocks.

Those that they could not take away were shot or burnt alive.