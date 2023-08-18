Blue economy promoter lauds Tinubu for creating ministry 

A promoter of blue economy, Alfe City Institution, on Friday lauded President Bola Tinubu for creating the Ministry of Marine and Blue Economy.

The Chief Executive Officer of Alfe City Institution, Mr Soji Adeleye, praised the president in a statement in Lagos.

Adeleye also congratulated Mr Bunmi Tunji-Ojo on his appointment as the pioneer minister of ministry.

He said that the creation of the ministry was a step in the right direction and cheering to Nigerians.

“The creation of a central authority to manage the introduction of a Nigerian blue economy was one of the recommendations in the communique issued after the Nigeria Blue Economy Stakeholders’ Conference.

“The conference held from Feb. 15 to 17, 2022, in Lagos, while the Niger Delta Blue Economy Investment Forum held from Nov. 15 to 17, 2022 in Uyo,” he said.

Adeleye expressed optimism that the creation of the ministry would go a long way to tackle challenges to the development of blue economy in Nigeria.

He said that the Nigerian Blue Economy Discovery Conference being planned for September by Alfe City Institution would discuss technical and policy priorities.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Alfe City Institution has international operations in resource and policy advocacy.