Bill to rename Benue State University passes first reading

A bill to rename the Benue State University, Makurdi to Moses Orshio Adasu University has passed first reading at the Benue State House Assembly.

The bill to rename the university was read during the plenary on Wednesday by the acting Clerk of the House, John Hwande.

Also during the plenary, a bill for the establishment of Benue State University of Agriculture, Science, and Technology, Ihugh in Vandeikya local government area also passed first.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that three other bills also passed first reading.

The bills include a bill for a law to amend a free and compulsory basic education and a bill for a law to establish a task force on quality healthcare and prevention of quackery in the state.

NAN further reports that two out of the bills, which were from the executive, were presented to the House by the Majority Leader, Saater Tiseer.

The others were presented by the member representing Gboko East Constituency, Becky Orpin, and that of Kwande West, Thomas Dugeri.

The Speaker, Aondona Dajoh, who presided over plenary, referred them to the House Standing Committee on Rules and Business for further legislative scrutiny.

