BBNaija 9: Now the real game begins

Going by the events of the Sunday Night eviction show, the real mind games are about to start in the Big Brother “No Loose Guard” house.

After the surprises that saw Custodians for weeks one and two evicted, Biggie pulled another stunt by scrapping the Custodian role and returning immunity to the Head of House.

Biggie’s latest move is an indication that the “honeymoon” is over, and here are reasons why it would unlock the real game among housemates:

Hitting the home stretch: With seven weeks left on this show, Bigge has decided to pull the plug on any form of predictability. No more house Custodian, no more HoH ballot, pairs will now nominate each other, as HoH regains immunity with no power to save or replace. This surely sends a signal to housemates that the era of familiarity is over, making way for mind games and betrayal.

The cats of many lives: For three weeks running, the Radicals have lived up to their tag as Radicals by being in the bottom four and surviving eviction. Going by the vote numbers, the pair don’t have a strong fan base. They must now be aware that luck has seen them this far, and might not be enough going forward. They will have to play the game well with the housemates this week to avoid being put up for eviction.



The threats cards: The most interesting pattern that will emerge from week four is pairs nominating housemates they perceive as threats. With 10 pairs left and seven weeks to the finale, it’s time to play the cards that give you a winning chance. We are surely set for weeks of extreme mind games in the house.

Conservative use of power: Having power in the “No Loose Guard” house has proven a big trap going by the tale of the last two Custodians. After evicting Ndi Nne with their Custodian power last week, Streeze got evicted the following week by the housemates who all nominated them. Given how power holders could turn to villains within a week, don’t be surprised if subsequent HoH decide to be too friendly.

Tricky week for the female twins: The house Custodians for week three (Wanni X Handi), were at loggerheads with Floruish throughout the week, which ended in the pair exchanging abuses, when the latter was evicted on Sunday. This generated conversations among fans on social media who feel the twins are becoming toxic and bullish. Should fellow housemates share the sentiment, they risk being up for eviction in week four. A tricky week awaits for this pair.

