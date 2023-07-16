Bauchi stakeholders call for enforcement of environmental regulations

828 828

Stakeholders in Bauchi have called for strict adherence to environmental guidelines and regulations set by the government for adequate preservation of the environment in the state.

This is contained in a 12-point communique at the end of a one day Stakeholders engagement on environmental policies and practices in Bauchi State Saturday and made available to newsmen Sunday in Bauchi, the State capital.

It said that the best way to preserve the environment was to adhere strictly to all the guidelines and regulations put in place by the government.

The communique noted that protecting people and the environment from harm was a social obligation and a right to citizens.

The stakeholders engagement meeting was organised by Sharing Education and Learning for Life (SELL) Foundation Nigeria and attended by government officials, environmental health officers, Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) and the media.

READ ALSO:

· Rotary calls for promotion of maternal child healthcare, polio eradication

· AMML Crisis: Lawyer threatens contempt proceedings against FCT Permanent Secretary, others

· Sudan: 11th mediation attempt fails as warring factions clash

They called for taking hard decisions, enacting and strictly enforcing environmental and climate-conscious legal instruments, policies and actions,

“Agencies saddled with the responsibilities of safeguarding the forest should be proactive in the course of protecting the forest.

“Government should provide land for people interested in charcoal and timber business to plant, raise and harvest them for their use.

“State borders should be properly manned to prevent people from coming to the state for charcoal and timber business,” the communique said.

The stakeholders stressed the need to plant more trees and nurture them to maturity across the 20 local government areas in the state.

“Campaign on tree planting and environmental safety should be taken to nursery, primary schools, to instil the orientation on environment on the young minds and establishment of environmental clubs in schools.

“Local communities should be supported to use alternative energy for domestic cooking,” it said.

The communique urged government and CSOs to include livelihood in every intervention for the people.

It added that CSOs should intensify efforts on sensitization and advocacy on environmental safety.