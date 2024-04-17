Trending
Crime

Bandit kingpin releases video with foreign construction Engineer in Nigeria + Video

A bandit kingpin, Mai Jakka, has released a video in which he was seen with a white man who has been identified as a road construction Engineer.

He has become well known following his presence on social media, especially TikTok, where he has a large following. 

A security analyst and counter insurgency expert on Lake Chad and West Africa, Zagaz Ola Makama, revealed this on his X handle.

Writing on his handle: @ZagazOlaMakama, he identified the road on which the video, which also had other bandits displaying their guns, was shot.

Makama wrote: Dreaded bandit kingp8n Mai-Jakka is shown cracking jokes freely with one of d construction company’s engineers handling Gusau-Sokoto road.

“Mai Jakka has maintained presence on Tiktok account freely boasting of how he was carrying out attacks.”

