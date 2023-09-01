Atiku extols PDP at 25, says party will bounce back

Presidential candidate of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and former Vice President of Nigeria, Atiku Abubakar has congratulated his party for growing up to 25 years and impacting positively on Nigeria’s socio-economic and political development.

A press release signed by the media office of Atiku quoted him to have said that “the PDP is the progenitor of our contemporary democracy, and therefore, the party shall ensure that democracy does not only survive in Nigeria, but that the country thrives through it.”

According to Atiku, “being one of the founding fathers of our great party, the Peoples Democratic Party, I take great pride in having participated in the process of nurturing the party from infancy to a deliberate agency of socio-political and economic development in Nigeria.

READ ALSO:

“In the 16 years that the PDP was at the helm of affairs in our country, the party offered quality leadership through various administrations and the achievements recorded in those 16 years have remained the benchmark for positive growth in our economy and other critical areas of our national life.

“Of course, the PDP took leading role in the deconstruction of military rule in Nigeria, and the peculiarities of our contemporary experiences both within Nigeria and other countries in Africa demand that the PDP should, once again, rise to the occasion in cancelling the economic hardship and other structural deficiencies that directly bear negatively on our people in the past nearly eight and half years.

“I have every confidence that the PDP will bounce back to give Nigerians a responsive government,” Atiku said.