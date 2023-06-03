ASMC ends with 15 stakeholders in Lagos

The final Advance Sports Management Course (ASMC) of the International Olympic Committee (IOC), organized by the Nigeria Olympic Committee (NOC) has ended in Lagos with no fewer than 15 stakeholders in attendance.

The concluding part of the project was held from May to June 2, 2023 at the University of Lagos (UNILAG), Akoka,

A statement released by the NOC Public Relations Officer, Tony Nezianya, noted that most of the participants are from the Military, Para-military organizations, State Sports Council’s, the Media and Tertiary Institutions.

President of the Nigeria Olympic Committee, Engr. Habu Ahmed Gumel, who was represented by the Secretary-General, Babatunde Popoola, commended the participants for completing the course.

He urged them be good ambassadors by going back to their various domains to put into practice all that they have learnt over the past 12 months.

Meanwhile, one of the course facilitators Prof. Clement Fasan of UNILAG, while explaining the rationale behind reducing the course to Five Modules, said the IOC came up with idea of this ASMC in order to bridge the gap in human development deficiencies noticed in some countries.

He stressed, however, that all the course areas were covered as nothing was left untouched.

Prof.Tajudeen Ibrahim, who spoke on behalf of the entire class, thanked the NOC for ensuring that the Nigeria Sports Administrators benefited from the Advanced Course..

He added that the programme did not only help to improve general administration, but that the knowledge would go a long way in making them better managers in their various fields in the sporting family.

Deborah Chidobi is the project Coordinator of the event which commenced on March 22, 2022.