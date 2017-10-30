The Nigerian Online Newspaper


Army will never harm law abiding Nigerians – Buratai

By The Eagle Online

The Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Tukur Buratai, has said the Nigerian Army will not harm Nigerians in any way.
Buratai stated this on Monday in Port Harcourt, Rivers State at the closing ceremony of Exercise CROCODILE SMILE II.
The event was held at the 6 Division Nigerian Army’s Area of Responsibility at its Step Up Headquarters, Igwurruta, Port Harcourt, Rivers State.
Buratai said: “The Nigerian Army is indeed the only professional Army belonging to the Nigerian people and will never do anything to harm law abiding citizens of this great nation.”

