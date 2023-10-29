Army varsity confers award of degrees on 417 at maiden convocation

The Nigerian Army University, Biu, Borno State conferred first degrees in diverse disciplines on 417 graduates at its maiden convocation on Saturday.

Director, Army Public Relations, Brigadier General Onyema Nwachukwu, made this known on Saturday in Abuja.

Nwachukwu said the tertiary institution began its modest journey on October 30, 2018.

The institution, he added, matriculated its first set of students on February 18, 2019.

The varsity began with five faculties: Arts, Management and Social Sciences; Computing; Environmental Sciences; Engineering and Technology; and Natural and Applied Sciences.

Nwachukwu stated that the Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Taoreed Lagbaja, felicitated with the graduates and urged them to be good ambassadors of the institution and to exploit the opportunities that abound in the country.

Lagbaja is the university’s Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of its Governing Council.

He said at the convocation that the Nigerian Army adopted the strategic option of non-kinetic approach to its counter-insurgency operations by establishing the university.

He said the army also sought to achieve social inclusion, gender balance and expand diversity through education.

He said the growth of the institution in the heart of the North East that had been bedevilled by insurgency was a testament to the successes the Nigerian military had achieved in the counter-insurgency efforts.

“The graduands are a testament to our bravery, courage, and determination to groom youths that would become solution providers and self-reliant in addressing some of the challenges of our nation,” he said.

In his address, the varsity’s Chancellor and Orodje of Okpe Kingdom in Delta State, His Royal Majesty, retired Major General Felix Mujakperuo, said siting the university in Biu would continue to bring development to the community.

Mujakperuo enjoined the graduands to strive to be entrepreneurial in their post-graduation endeavours, rather than seeking white collar jobs.

He commended the Vice Chancellor, Prof. Kyari Mohammed, the management, staff and students of the university for their individual and collective roles in moving the institution in the right direction.

Rendering the summary of honorary awardees and graduating students by class of degree, Prof. Mohammed affirmed the award of Doctor of Laws Honoris Causa on Mujakperuo.

He also affirmed the award of Doctor of Letters to the former Chief of Army Staff and former Nigerian Ambassador to Benin Republic, Lieutenant General Tukur Buratai.

He said 20 of the students got First Class degrees, while 207 bagged Second Class Upper Division and 186 fell in the Second Class Lower Division.

Four of the graduands got Third Class degrees.

Nwachukwu added: “Highlights of the maiden convocation were the presentation of eponymous awards to students who graduated in flying colours.

“Ibrahim Dorcas Kutawalang of the Department of Political Science emerged the overall best graduating student with cumulative Grade Point Average of 4.84.

“The graduate received the Pro-Chancellor’s and Vice-Chancellor’s Prizes, amongst other prized awards.”