Army speaks on reported discharge, resignation over alleged corruption

The Nigerian Army has dismissed claims that some soldiers voluntarily retired or were discharged from service as a result of corruption, saying voluntary retirement as well as discharge is routine in the army.

The Director of Army Public Relations, Brigadier General Onyema Nwachukwu, said this in a statement on Thursday.

Nwachukwu said the insinuations in a publication by an online medium, attributing the resignation of 25 soldiers to allegations of corruption against the Nigerian Army, was in bad faith.

He said it was true that approval was given for the voluntary discharge of the soldiers, adding that the allegation of corruption is an implausible effort to frantically dampen the morale and fighting will of the loyal, dedicated and patriotic troops.

He added that the publication was also geared toward engendering disaffection in the ranks and ultimately put “the nascent Nigerian Government and nation in a panic mode”.

Nwachukwu added: “Evidently, the medium and its owners need to be schooled to understand that the Nigerian army is not a conscripted army.

“Recruitment into the NA is voluntary, with extant policies on discharge and retirement of soldiers and officers, respectively, like other organisations.

“This provides its personnel the opportunity to apply for voluntary discharge or retirement, when they deem fit and meet the terms and conditions stipulated in the Harmonised Terms and Conditions of Service Soldiers/Ratings/Airmen (Revised) 2017.

“It is, thus, the inalienable right of personnel to voluntarily or on medical grounds apply for discharge.

“Therefore, it is not an aberration for the army to approve the voluntary discharge of soldiers, who willingly applied and satisfy the terms for discharge from the service, contrary to the mischievous manipulation of the occurrence by the media in question.

“Given the pedigree of the publishers of the tarnishing story, whose concerted effort has always been devoid of national peace and stability, but rather characterised by ‘pull him down’ syndrome, disunity, desire for violent disorder, revolution and atrocious propaganda.

”It does not require a soothsayer to connect the dots before any discerning mind realises that the publication was sinisterly and treasonably conjectured to deflate the high morale of troops, as all through the report there was no factual evidence to support the claims.”

Nwachukwu said the Nigerian Army had continuously strived to provide a supportive and conducive work environment and conditions for its personnel.

This, according to him, is evident in army’s continuous efforts to improve its operational capabilities, including the injection of equipment into the theatres of operations, prompt payment of operational allowances, including the Ration Cash Allowance recently increased by the new Chief of Army Staff, massive construction of new accommodation and extensive renovation of old and dilapidated buildings.

He added that there was huge financial commitment to the medical needs of wounded-in-action soldiers, including medical evacuation overseas, award of scholarship to children and wards of fallen heroes and other unique interventions in the theatres of operations to sustain the heightening morale of troops.

He said: “Equally important, is the deliberate implementation of Army Headquarters plan for troops’ rotation from the frontline.

“Hence, issues of overstay and battle fatigue are gradually being surmounted and becoming a thing of the past.

“Suffice to state that the army, under the leadership of Lieutenant General Taoreed Lagbaja, remains committed to upholding the highest standards of integrity, probity and professionalism by providing exemplary and pragmatic leadership, sound administration, that will continue to boldly guarantee the welfare and motivation of personnel.

He added: “It has also continued to provide requisite enablers for operational effectiveness, while maintaining public trust.

“The general public is, therefore, enjoined to discountenance the manipulative