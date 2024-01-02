Armed robber high on hard drugs arrested during operation

An armed robber who was high on hard drugs, Basiru Hassan, has been arrested by operatives of the Ogun State Police Command.

According to information available to The Eagle Online, the one-man gang robber was arrested on January 2, 2023.

The Eagle Online was told that Hassan was arrested by operatives attached to Sagamu Divisional Police Headquarters.

Also Read:

He was said to have been arrested at about 8:30am after the police received a distress call from the Seriki Sabo area of Sagamu that a one-man gang armed robber attempted to rob Isa Ado of Agura area of his handset.

Ado was said to have raised the alarm, which made the suspect flee into the bush.

A cordon and search by the police led to the arrest of the suspect with one locally fabricated AK-47 short pistol with one expended cartridge.

The police revealed that Hassan, who is to be transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department for further investigation, could not be interrogated as he was under the “high influence of hard drugs”.