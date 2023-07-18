APC will be destroyed, minority will oppress majority, Primate Ayodele warns

828 828

The Leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele has spoken about the fate of the ruling party, All Progressive Congress (APC) following the removal of its national chairman, Abdullahi Adamu.

Primate Ayodele who had foretold the crisis in the ruling party and removal of the national chairman some years back, noted that the ruling party is set to begin another round of crisis that will lead to destruction.

This was made known in a statement signed by his media aide, Osho Oluwatosin.

The prophet knocked the leadership of the APC for ignoring his warnings about the party’s crisis some years back while stating that the removal of Adamu will expose so many things hidden in the party.

Primate Ayodele explained that he doesn’t see the ruling party flourishing in the coming days except the leaders retrace their steps.

‘’I warned the ruling party about the removal of Adamu but they didn’t listen. The removal of Adamu will expose so many things about the party and will lead to them fighting dirty. Except they retrace their steps, I don’t see APC flourishing in the coming days. When we warn them they don’t listen but I will continue speaking. The party will not get things right, there are so much cracks already.’’

Primate Ayodele revealed that more crisis awaits the ruling party and that after the ministerial list has been submitted by President Tinubu, some high ranking members will rise against the party and throw the party into a state of dilemma.

He mentioned that a situation where the minority will begin to oppress the majority will arise as a result of the party’s internal crisis.

‘’More destruction awaits APC in the coming days. After the ministerial list, some will rise up to revenge within the party and members will begin to work against the party. The party will be in a state of dilemma.’’

‘’The party will begin an internal crisis. It will be so serious that the minority will begin to oppress the majority.’’