Anti-party Allegations: People calling for penalty against me unknown to PDP – Orbih

The South-South National Vice Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Dan Orbih has described as unknown a group, Edo State PDP Youth League calling for sanction against him over alleged anti-party activities.

Orbih said he swore to uphold the constitution of the party and could not deprive members of the party from seeking redress if aggrieved.

Orbih told Vanguard that, “I am a member of the party organ, I am the chairman of the South-South zone, my oath of office is that I should uphold the constitution of the party at all times, if people are claiming that their rights have been abused and their privileges to stand as delegates have been denied them and they go to seek redress what do you want me to do, it is by my oath of office to defend the constitution.

“I don’t reply to faceless groups because the group you are talking about is unknown to the party, it is unknown to the constitution, it is unknown to the leadership of the party so I cannot just be reacting to every roadside statement accredited to an unknown group.

“What is anti-party? We need to define it. Did you hear me attending an APC or did you see me in the company of APC, if people who are bonafide members of the PDP come to me, do you expect me to chase them from my presence?

“I have been found wanting in terms of loyalty to the party, I have never done anything, those who are guilty of anti-party, the party will close their eyes to their activities, people go outside the party to give key positions and appointments to none members of the party and you don’t call it anti-party.

“Are they accusing me of being in the circle of PDP members? In physics, they say for every action, there is a reaction, if people do not do certain things that were seen to be wrong, things that are not in accordance with the constitution of the party, there will be no reason for any aggrieved person to go to court and there are institutions for people to seek redress when they are aggrieved, did you see my name as a plaintiff in the action in question, people are saying they saw me in a video where they are singing a Christian song, everybody who knows me know that I am a knight of the Catholic Church and as a Christian, I am committed to praising God anytime I see people praising God.

“Did you hear them calling PDP in that song, as a Christian you will be questioning my faith if you say I am singing a song of praise.”

