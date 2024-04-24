Another Wike loyalist rejects Fubara’s redeployment, resigns as finance commissioner

The Rivers State Commissioner for Finance, Isaac Kamalu, has resigned from the State Executive Council, even as he faulted Governor Siminalayi Fubara’s claims of N27 billion monthly Internally Generated Revenue rise.

Kamalu’s resignation came on the heels of his redeployment to the Ministry of Employment Generation and Economic Empowerment by the governor on Tuesday.

Kamalu, a loyalist of the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, served as Finance Commissioner during the latter’s reign as governor, a position he retained in Fubara’s cabinet.

His resignation was contained in a letter dated April 24 and addressed to Fubara through the Secretary to the State Government, Dr Tammy Danagogo.

The letter titled ‘Re: Notice Of Resignation As Commissioner And Member Of The Rivers State Executive Council’, said it was difficult to offer good governance in an atmosphere of doubt and bitterness.

While noting that he had given his best to the state from the previous administration where he served as the Commissioner for Budget and Economic Planning and later Finance helmsman, a position which he also retained under Fubara, he expressed dismay at the turn of events in the state.

The lengthy statement partly reads, “In the course of official engagements, I have reiterated the need for this peace and the fact we all are willing and determined to work for this.

“It is very difficult to deliver good governance where there is acrimony and discord. It is not the point of service that is important, but the climate.

“Our present circumstance makes service delivery extremely challenging. I still hold the belief that it is never too late for peace.

“In view of the above, I find it difficult to accept the redeployment. I do not accept it. I reject it and convey to you my immediate resignation as Commissioner and Member of the Rivers State Executive Council with effect from the date of this letter.

“While praying that the Good Lord grants us peace, I thank you for the opportunity and assure you the assurances of my esteemed regards.”