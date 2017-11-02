Anambra Poll: Agency warns against destruction of campaign billboards

The Anambra Signage and Advertisement Agency has warned against the destruction of legitimate campaign posters and billboards of gubernatorial candidates by rival political parties.

The agency’s Managing Director, Jude Emecheta, gave the warning on Thursday in Awka.

Emecheta said it had come to the notice of the agency that campaign materials belonging to the All Progressive Grand Alliance were being destroyed by unknown persons.

He said: “It has come to the notice of ANSAA that some people are destroying by burning and tearing legitimate advertisements and structures for the Willie Obiano/Nkem Okeke’s re-election campaign materials.

“We wish to restate that the agency has not removed or deterred any political party from putting up legitimate structures through authorised outdoor practitioners in Anambra.

“We therefore do not see any reason for this action.”

The statement said ANSAA had put security operatives on notice, adding that anybody found destroying structures of any political party will be prosecuted.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that officials of the opposition, APC and the PDP had petitioned the agency for alleged destruction of their campaign materials by some unknown persons at the state capital.