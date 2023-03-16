Amosun going into political oblivion, should be ignored – Ogun APC

Following several calls from well-meaning people on what action the All Progressives Congress (APC), is taking against the outgoing Senator for Ogun Central, Ibikunle Amosun, on his open disloyalty and anti-party activities, the APC said that “Senator Amosun is better ignored as he is going into political oblivion and perdition”.

This was contained in a press statement issued on Thursday in Abeokuta and signed by the Ogun state APC Publicity Secretary, Tunde Oladunjoye.

The statement reads in part, “We do not wish to join any issue with the man famous for disloyalty and boastful egoism. But we just have to explain to persistent inquiry and demands for sanction against the controversial Senator.

“If we may ask, what bigger shame and disgrace could face a man who, as a sitting Governor and APC senator-elect, was suspended from the party. That was, perhaps, the first time such will happen in the annals of Nigeria’s politics.”

It added, “The party felt he had repented and that was why the suspension was later lifted. However, from all indications, the leopard will never change its spots. The dog has gone back to its vomit.

“But for the endurance of Ogun people generally, particularly people of Yewa, Amosun will not be strutting the streets of Ogun state pretending to be a friend of Yewa and purportedly clamouring for an Ogun West Governor, whereas he is actually planning to install a stooge to achieve his well-known third term ambition.

“Amosun marginalized Ogun West more than any government in history. One of the foremost leaders of Yewa, Professor Emeritus Anthony Asiwaju, in his book published in 2018 described Amosun as a Governor whose tenure, far more than any other, witnessed the emergence of Yewaland as the historic zone in the state known for abandoned projects. He cited the two principal examples of the Ilara-Oja Odan-Ilashe road and Ipokia Polytechnic/ University projects as highpoints of hopes raised and dashed with reckless abandon during the era of the former Governor.

“Amosun also abandoned more projects in Ogun Central than any government in history even as he shunned Ogun East in the execution of projects.

“While we appreciate the concerned raised by genuinely worried people, we urge the good people of Ogun state to remain steadfast in their support for Prince Dapo Abiodun for second term in office based on his unparalleled performance in his first tenure, while ignoring Amosun – the puppeteer and his puppets.”