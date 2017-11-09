Ambode inaugurates LASUTH access road, orders Ayinke House completed in six months

Governor Akinwunmi Ambode of Lagos State on Wednesday inaugurated a road connecting the premises of the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital and Mobolaji Bank Anthony Way in Ikeja.

Ambode, who also inspected work on the LASUTH Maternity Hospital popularly known as Ayinke House, ordered contractors handing the project to complete it the next six months.

Ambode expressed delight at the timely completion of the road project, noting that the road was designed for faster access to health care services to save lives.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the 400 metre-long road was designed with street light and drains.

Ambode expressed satisfaction that another access road to LASUTH was constructed after more than three decades.

He said: “We believe strongly that the major cornerstone for the growth of the economy of Lagos actually lies in the hands of all of you here because if we do not have a healthy state, we cannot have a productive economy.

“That is why we decided that we will pay greater attention to the health sector.”

Ambode commended the management of the institution and gave the assurance that his administration would continue to implement policies and projects to develop the health sector.

Earlier, the Chief Medical Director of LASUTH, Prof. Adewale Oke, commended Ambode for his commitment to the health sector.

Oke said that the Akinwunmi Ambode administration had executed several projects in the institution.

He said: “This is a dream come true. For many years, we had a problem with movement of patients into the hospital.

“Sometimes, they are in the ambulance for 15 or 20 minutes before they can get in, but this road has solved that problem.

“It is going to save our patients; it is going to make access to the hospital very easy even for the workers.

“It is beautiful.”

Prof. Babatunde Sholagbero, the Provost of the Lagos State University College of Medicine, expressed satisfaction that the administration fulfilled its promise of completing the road project.

Sholagbero also thanked the governor for facilitating the accreditation of dentistry in the Lagos State University.

He said: “This makes LASUTH the only state university in Nigeria that awards dentistry degree.”