Alleged defilement of girlfriend: 23-year-old student freed after two years

An Ikeja Sexual Offences and Domestic Violence Court in Lagos State on Thursday discharged and acquitted a 23-year-old student, Victory Tasie, charged with defiling his girlfriend.

This followed a ruling on a “no-case” submission filed by the Defence Counsel, Rukayat Owolabi, dated March 19.

In the ruling, Presiding Justice Abiola Soladoye held that the prosecution failed to discharge the burden of proof of defilement against Tasie.

Soladoye ruled that the first witness (Tasie’s girlfriend) called by the prosecution testified that the respondent Tasie was her boyfriend and did not rape her.

Also Read:

She ruled that the testimony of the alleged survivor of defilement was fundamental and she had testified before the court that she was not a minor when she got pregnant for Tasie.

The Judge held: “Alleged survivor of Tasie’s defilement, the girlfriend, had testified before the court that she was born on April 12, 2003.

“The defence counsel filed a no-case submission dated March 19 that the prosecution had failed to establish the charge of defilement against the defendant and she urged the court to discharge and acquit him.

“The prosecution closed its case on February 8 only after calling one witness (the girlfriend) and no other one.

“I have carefully considered the submissions of the learned counsel and the court finds that prosecution failed to prove the charge of defilement against the defendant.

“I hereby uphold the no-case submission of the defendant in this case.

“The defendant has no case to answer and he is hereby discharged and acquitted.”

The Lagos State Government had accused Tasie of defiling the alleged survivor sometime in January 2022 when she was 16 years old, according to the charge sheet.

In her testimony dated November 8, 2023, however, the girlfriend told the court that she was 19 years old when she got pregnant for Tasie and not 16 years old as claimed by the government.

She also confirmed to the court that Tasie did not rape her as they were in a romantic relationship and the sex that occurred was consensual.

She said: “I know the defendant.

“He is my boyfriend.

“I am here in this court to say that he did not rape me.

“I was 19 years old when I got pregnant and not 16 years old.”

The prosecution had earlier submitted that the alleged offence contravened the Criminal Laws of Lagos State (2015).