Akpabio reshuffles Senate Committees Chairmen 

The President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, has reshuffled the leadership of some of the Senate Committees.
Following this, Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan is now the Chairperson, Senate Committee on Local Content.
Akpabio said this at plenary on Tuesday, also naming Senator Jimoh Ibrahim (APC-Ondo) as the Chairman, Senate Committee on Inter-Parliamentary Affairs.
He announced: “Senator Patrick Ndubueze (APC-Imo) Chairman, Senate Committee on Steel Development; Senator Shuaibu Lau (PDP-Taraba) Chairman, Committee on Tourism, Senator Binos Yaroe (PDP-Adamawa) Chairman, Committee on State and Local Government Affairs.
“The Chairman, Senate Committee on National Atomic and Nuclear Energy is Senator Sahabi Yau (APC-Zamfara); the Chairman, Senate Committee on Youth and Community Engagement, Senator Yemi Adaramodu (APC-Ekiti) and the Chairman, Senate Committee on Sport Development is Senator Kawu Sumaila (NNPP Kano).
“The Chairman, Senate Committee on Niger Delta Affairs is Senator Olajide Ipinsagba (APC-Ondo), while the Chairman, Senate Committee on Art, Culture and Creative Economy is Senator Ogoshi Onawo (PDP-Nasarawa State)
“The Chairman, Senate Committee on Petroleum Downstream is Senator Ifeanyi Ubah (APC-Anambra), while the Chairman, Senate Committee on Solid Minerals Development, is Senator Sampson Ekong (PDP-Ekong).”
Akpabio said that the action was for effectiveness.