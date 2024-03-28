Akande slams Labour Party leadership, urges alignment with national Interest

A former presidential aide, Laolu Akande, has expressed disappointment with the current trajectory of the Labour Party leadership, emphasising its failure to grasp the party’s pivotal role in Nigeria’s democratic landscape.

The veteran journalist and in-house analyst of Channels Television gave his candid views on Wednesday afternoon.

Akande spoke on a Channels Television programme: “Lunchtime Politics.”

He urged the Labour Party leaders to prioritise national interest and consolidate support from influential voices within the party and the broader political spectrum.

The veteran political analyst remarked: “I think the leadership of the Labour Party as it is presently constituted doesn’t seem to understand the role that LP has come to play in the development of the democratic space in Nigeria.”

He highlighted the LP’s recent electoral performance as evidence of its potential to mobilise disenchanted voters, offering a viable alternative to the dominant parties.

However, Akande lamented the apparent disorganisation and lack of vision within the LP, echoing concerns over its resemblance to traditional political establishments.

Drawing attention to the leadership crisis within the LP, he criticised the National Chairman of the party, Julius Abure, for the failure to prioritise the interests of the Nigerian people over personal ambitions.

Hee said: “It is quite a big disappointment that the LP is showing itself to be as disorganised, as uninspiring as the other major parties that it showed the whole world that they can give them a run for their money.

“This is just a very heartbreaking thing going on in the Labour Party.

“Mr. Abure has done a very poor job in articulating whatever may be the reasons for his current behaviour.

“I am not saying whether he has a good reason or not, but he has done a poor job.

“He hasn’t articulated very clearly what he is trying to do.

“And it would seem that he has just managed to get himself enmeshed in the usual politics of personal aggrandisement.

“And it is such a big disappointment.”

Akande underscored the necessity for clear and articulate leadership, particularly in navigating challenges and engaging with critical voices within the party, including those of Peter Obi, the LP’s presidential candidate in the 2023 elections, and Governor Alex Otti of Abia State.

He called on the LP leadership to heed the voices of Obi, Governor Otti and the broader Labour movement, emphasising the compelling arguments put forth by these figures.

He said: “Many people saw LP as a potential alternative voice, an opposition voice that can put things in proper context within our democratic space.

“If they are unable to sort out this problem in good time, LP just goes through the trash.

“But I hope the voices of Mr. Peter Obi and Governor Otti and the NLC and Labour movement, I think their voices should be encouraged to prevail because the arguments that they have put forward are quite compelling.”

Akande thus warned that without decisive action, the LP risked squandering its potential as a formidable opposition voice, relegating it to irrelevance in the political landscape.

While acknowledging the leverage held by figures like Obi and Otti, he stressed the urgency of resolving internal conflicts to preserve the LP’s relevance and momentum.

He expressed a glimmer of hope, suggesting: “I strongly suspect that Mr. Otti and Mr. Obi may hold the upper hand if they stand firm, given their current positions.

“I suspect very clearly that it is possible that Mr. Otti and Mr. Obi, if they put their feet down, are the ones that have the stronger leverage because of what they have become.

“I mean Mr. Otti is a governor and Mr. Obi has clearly become a significant political figure, so he does have a considerable crowd.”