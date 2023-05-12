Airline fines pilot $36,496 for inviting friend into cockpit

India’s Aviation regulator Friday imposed a fine of 3 million rupees ($36,496 million) on Air India.

The airline was fined after a pilot of the private airline was found violating safety norms by allowing a friend inside the cockpit during a flight.

The investigation into the incident was carried out after a complaint was filed by a cabin crew member of the Dubai-Delhi flight in February, the Directorate-General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said.

The DGCA also suspended the licence of the pilot for three months.

Based on the complaint, the DGCA issued a show cause notice to the private airline in April .

During the investigation, the DGCA found the pilot guilty of violating safety norms and also warned the co-pilot for not being assertive in preventing the violation.