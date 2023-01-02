Adeleke to Oyetola on return to power: It’s devil whispering to you

The Osun State Governor, Senator Ademola Adeleke, has urged his predecessor, Gboyega Oyetola, to stop listening to the devil’s whispering on a possible return to the Osun State Government House, declaring: “Our God is of justice, equity and honesty, not of electoral banditry and deceit.”

The Eagle Online recalls that Oyetola had on Monday said he was looking forward to returning to the Government House.

He told members of the All Progressives Congress and his former cabinet members that he was looking forward to reclaiming his mandate from Adeleke and the election of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu as the president of the country.

But replying him via a statement on Monday, the spokesman of Adeleke, Olawale Rasheed, said it was the devil whispering to the former governor.

Rasheed said: “The Holy books even noted that the devil’s whispering is real and no one should mistake the voice of the devil for God.

“Our Almighty God has spoken resoundingly in favour of a new Governor, Senator Ademola Adeleke.

“Mr. Oyetola should better be reading ‘auzubilahi mina shaytani rajeem’ so he can hear the true voice of God – that a new leader is anointed by divine will for Osun people.”

Reminding Oyetola that there is life after losing the election, Governor Adeleke affirmed that the people of Osun State have moved and are now enjoying “a new governance of openness, accountability, and responsiveness to yearnings and aspirations of the citizenry.

“Osun has launched a new chapter.

“This new leadership has returned state power to the people who are now feeling the new air of government of the people, by the people, and for the people.

“Never will Osun be returned to the years of locust.”