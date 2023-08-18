Adeleke speaks on  controversial SSA appointments

In response to the controversy surrounding the appointment of Senior Special Assistant to Government House Pool and Oranmiyan new town, Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun State stated that the All Progressives Congress government created the positions.

This comes after a memo dated August 9, 2023, was circulated, appointing Oyetunji Rasaki Abefe as the SSA to the Governor on Government House Pool, as notified by the Secretary to the State Government, Teslim Igbalaye.

In a statement by the State governor’s spokesperson, Olawale Rasheed, on Friday, the “Government House Pool is a term referring to the transport unit of Government House.”

“The section deals with drivers and vehicles within the Government House. The office, a creation of the previous governments of the All Progressive Congress (APC) has been in existence for the past twelve or so years.”

“The two appointments are therefore necessary and required. They were never frivolous jobs for the boys as some partisan critics have termed it. While those offices were inherited, it is also worthy of note to state that Governor Adeleke has demonstrated a strong will to retain what is good and jettison what is bad.

“In the two cases under consideration, the two offices are necessary to protect and effectively manage public and private assets,” the statement added.