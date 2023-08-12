Adeboye: Pray that God kills me before sunrise if I consult demons + Video

The General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye, on Friday night called on members of the church to pray for his death before sunrise if he consults demons in performing miracles, signs, wonders and preaching to them.

He spoke at RCCG’s 71st Annual Convention Holy Ghost Service at the Redemption City along Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

Adeboye said he made the request based on insinuations that he was consulting demonic spirits in leading the church.

He said his attention was drawn to some publications on the internet, where some so-called prophets, clerics and groups made the allegation.

He said he was initially going to ignore the report, but decided otherwise on a second thought because of others that might believe it.

He said: “We are going to pray one more prayer.

“I usually don’t pay attention to the sayings of some so-called prophets, especially if they are saying something about me.

“I just ignore them.

“But I learned that recently some people are saying Pastor Adeboye is using demonic forces, that there are some demons at Redemption Camp that Pastor Adeboye will consult, then he would come and say: ‘My Daddy said.’

“I just felt I should not pay any attention, but they said they put these things on the internet.

“Then, when I was praying, I think about two or three days ago, as I was praying for the Convention naturally, then I felt the leading, that there might be some people who might believe this thing.”

Adeboye then told the congregation to pray: “If there is any connection between him and forces of darkness, you are going to call on Almighty God, kill him before the sun rises so that he doesn’t spoil your name, so that he doesn’t lead several innocent people to hell.

“Then, you add to that prayer: Say: ‘Father, but if this boy (Adeboye) is using your power and your power alone, then multiply that power seven folds.’”