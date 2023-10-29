Adamawa 2023: Tribunal dismisses Binani’s petition, affirms Fintiri governor

The Adamawa State Governorship Election Petitions Tribunal on Saturday affirmed the election of Governor Ahmadu Fintiri of the Peoples Democratic Party in the March 18, 2023 poll.

The Tribunal dismissed the petition by the candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Senator Aishatu Binani.

Delivering the judgement, Justice Theodora Uloho, the Chairman of the tribunal, said the petition failed to establish the allegation of non-adherence to the Electoral Act during the election.

Uloho held: “The petitioner failed to establish the allegation of non-compliance with the Electoral Act and prove the case with cogent, credible and satisfactory evidence.

“All documents tendered by the petitioner were dumped on the tribunal and the star witness did not demonstrate any of the documents to link it with any of their material allegations in the petition.”

The Independent National Electoral Commission had declared Fintiri as the winner of the election after he scored 430,861 votes to defeat Binani, who scored 398,788 votes.

However, Binani filed a petition challenging the declaration, alleging that the election was not conducted in substantial compliance with the Electoral Act.

Reacting, Sani Garba, Counsel to Binani, said he would study the judgment and intimate the petitioners on the next line of action.