Adamawa 2023: Suspended REC, surety on the run — INEC

The Independent National Electoral Commission alleged on Monday that its suspended Resident Electoral Commissioner in Adamawa State, Hudu Yunusa Ari, and his surety were on the run, having evaded arrest.

The electoral body made this known through its counsel, Rotimi Jacobs (SAN), to an Adamawa State High Court.

It told the court, presided over by Justice Benjamin Manji Lawan, that the prosecution failed to arraign Ari due to inability to arrest him.

INEC had dragged Ari to court on six counts bordering on announcement of false electoral result, violating the oath of neutrality, breach of duty, disorderly conduct at election, inciting disturbance and impersonating a public servant.

At the resumed hearing on Monday, Jacobs, who announced appearance for the prosecution, informed the court that the defendant had refused an invitation from the Investigative Police Officer upon service of hearing notice.

However, he asked the court to adjourn the matter to enable police effect his arrest for arraignment and trial, or alternatively bring an application for the court to issue a warrant of arrest against him.

Also Read:

The IPO, who also introduced himself in court as Moses Jolujdo, a Chief Superintendent of Police, confirmed to the court that the defendant and his surety had been evading arrest.

Justice Lawan granted the application and subsequently adjourned the case to November 22, 2023 for the arraignment.

Fielding questions from newsmen, Jacobs said: “The defendant has been evasive. You can’t get him or arrest him. He is hiding. The lawyers have been encouraging him to do so.”