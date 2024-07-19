ACVPN thwarts plan of daring lady to pin baby on ex-lover

The Advocates for Children and Vulnerable Persons Network has successfully thwarted the plan of a lady to pass her baby as that of her former lover.

The ACVPN is renowned for seeking and getting justice for vulnerable persons, especially women and children.

Knowing this, the 21-year-old lady dashed to the organisation’s office to report that her former lover got her pregnant and then refused to take responsibility.

The aggrieved lady did not know that the usual practice in ACVPN was for the organisation to carry out an independent investigation, which included inviting the alleged lover to hear his side of the story.

According to the lady, she and the lover had been dating since 2021 and in November 2023, she found out that she was pregnant.

She said after informing him of the pregnancy, he asked her to get rid of it by using hard drugs.

She also claimed that after several attempts via drug use, nothing worked.

She eventually gave birth on July 3, 2024.

The ACVPN Officer at Ibeju-Lekki, Lagos State, Comrade Harmony Tachie, who closely followed up on the case, narrated: “I invited the alleged boyfriend over to the office.

“Surprisingly, the alleged boyfriend denied responsibility for the pregnancy.

“He further narrated that he dated the lady from October 2021 till early 2022, and then broke up with her after he found out that she was dating his close friend.

“He also claimed the lady always begged him for money, of which he often assisted her with N500 or at times N200.

“He said that he had never given her as much as N1,000 before.

“According to him, at the end of February 2024, the girl called him to inform him that she wanted to spend the night at his place, but he told her that his girlfriend would be coming over.

“After a while, his girlfriend said she would not be able to come again.

“He asked the lady to come.

“He claimed that was the first and last time he slept with her.

“He also said counting between February, which was when he had sex with her, and July when she gave birth, was five months, so the baby could not be his.

“After so much back and forth, I proposed to both parties that the only way to erase any doubt or suspicion is for the matter to be reported officially to the police and DNA will be conducted.

“The alleged boyfriend jumped at the suggestion.

“He proposed to fund the entire process.

“He further gave conditions that if at the end of the day, the DNA turned out negative, the lady must refund every dime he expended.

“To my shock, the lady suddenly withdrew her initial claim, and now said that the pregnancy belonged to one of her boyfriends who is based in Epe.

“When asked why she initially alleged her ex-lover is the father of her child, she replied that the real father of the child had rejected the pregnancy, so she thought she could outsmart her ex-lover and foist the baby on him.

“To achieve this, she went to his house and had sex with him.

“The lady thought ACVPN would immediately pounce on her ex-lover for rejecting the child.

“Many men are nursing children that are not theirs.

“ACVPN will never be associated with injustice.

“We will continue to insist on equity, fairness and justice.”

