Abuja building collapse: Nine evacuated, rescue operations suspended

828 828

The Federal Fire Service says rescue operations at the site of the collapsed four-storey building at Dape in Life Camp, Abuja will resume on Tuesday at 8am.

Emeribe David, a Superintendent of Fire, made this known to the News Agency of Nigeria at the scene of the disaster.

He said all the agencies involved agreed to resume the rescue operation on Tuesday morning.

NAN reports that the building, which was said to be a hotel under construction, collapsed around 4pm on Monday, trapping an undisclosed number of labourers.

David, who led the team of firemen to the site, said that the fire service received a distress call around 4pm and reached the site about 15 minutes later.

He said that his team joined other agencies in the operations to save the lives of the people trapped in the wreckage.

He identified some of the agencies as the FCT Emergency Management Agency, Federal Road Safety Corps, National Emergency Management Agency and security agencies.



He said: “Immediately the Fire Service received the call, we were deployed to the scene with a fire truck and ambulance crew to see what we can salvage.

“We do not know the number of people that were trapped, but we will figure that out when we continue the operations in the morning.”

Earlier, the Director-General of FEMA, Dr. Abass Idris, told journalists that nine persons have so far been rescued as at 7:44pm.

A NAN correspondent who was at the scene reports that the agencies involved in the operation closed the site around 10pm, while security officials were drafted to guard the area.