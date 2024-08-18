Abductors of medical students demand N50m ransom

The abductors of students of the College of Health Sciences at the University of Jos in Plateau State have demanded a ransom of N50 million to secure their release.

The development was made known by one of the kidnapped students and an official of the Students Union Government.

On Saturday, one of the students, Kwaghaondo Aondona Kingsley, was the first to reveal this to the public via a on his X account.

Kingsley revealed that they had been without food for two days.

He called on the government and families of the victims to intervene for their immediate release.

He tweeted: “We were kidnapped on our way to Enugu for a convention.

“They are requesting N50 million for the 20 of us medical students.

“Please help us; we haven’t eaten for two days.

“Contact Pius at 08163420157 — he is coordinating the funds.

“They said they would start killing us tomorrow.”

The SUG of the university also confirmed the development in a statement by its spokesman, Adeniran Adebanjo.

The statement said contact has already been established with the families of the affected students, Dean of Students’ Affairs, Dean of Faculty of Clinical Sciences, and other concerned stakeholders.

The statement said: “We understand that this news is deeply troubling to everyone.

“At this time, we urge the entire university community to remain calm and keep faith.

“Security operatives are fully engaged in addressing the situation, and we are hopeful that a peaceful resolution will be reached soon.”

