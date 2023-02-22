Polls: Army releases hotlines for 36 States, Abuja + All numbers

The Nigerian Army has approved a list of Hotlines to report any suspicious act of violence by unscrupulous persons during the forthcoming general election.

The Director of Army Public Relations, Brigadier General Onyema Nwachukwu, made this known in a statement.

Nwachukwu, in the statement on Tuesday in Abuja, said the hotlines were to afford members of the public the opportunity to support efforts of security agencies in ensuring peaceful elections across the country.

He said the hotlines were also released to report the conduct of troops deployed to provide security during the election.

This, according to him, is part of Nigerian Army’s move to support the police, which is the lead security agency, to ensure successful conduct of free, fair and peaceful elections.

The News Agency of Nigeria recalls that the Nigerian Army had earlier produced and circulated Codes of Conduct and Rules of Engagement for Operation Safe Conduct to its formations and Units.

The manual is to provide guidance and ensure that troops operate within the provisions of the law.

The Hotlines:

ABIA STATE 08031113129

ADAMAWA STATE 08022750987

AKWA-IBOM STATE 07034470916

ANAMBRA STATE 07035891185

BAUCHI STATE 08128063675

BAYELSA STATE 08033241005

BENUE STATE 08080754339

BORNO STATE 09099616160, 08086987079

CROSS RIVER STATE 08037084192

DELTA STATE 07035070797

EBONYI STATE 08158274048

EDO STATE 09066325953

EKITI STATE 08037851448

ENUGU STATE 09032102212, 08023097458

GOMBE STATE 07063908779, 08082557782

IMO STATE 07034907427

JIGAWA STATE 07017791414, 08100144363

KADUNA STATE 07031544227, 08028580978, 08035242633

KANO STATE 08038432656

KATSINA STATE 08108854061, 09012998054

KEBBI STATE 09130213661

KOGI STATE 08033217964

KWARA STATE 09060001270

LAGOS STATE 08034025825, 08023190487, 09024409000 08033709434

NASSARAWA STATE 09051009404

NIGER STATE 07031346425

OGUN STATE 09116589494

ONDO STATE 08036130535

OSUN STATE 09019683922

OYO STATE 07047703000

PLATEAU STATE 08037116395, 07031260622

RIVERS STATE 08064274222

SOKOTO STATE 07069084570, 07052693532, 08136913284

TARABA STATE 08136728969, 08060902363

YOBE STATE 08061397656

ZAMFARA STATE 08140075541

FCT 09114913164, 08186690471, 08079153860, 08034276240, 08164304255, 09159793968.