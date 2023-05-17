9th AMVCA Weekend begins

The three-day lineup of events for the ninth edition of the Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCA) begins today with the Opening Night and Cultural Day event.

The Opening Night will formally kick off the series of activities preceding the Award Night on Saturday, May 20.

Dr. Busola Tejumola, Executive Head, Content and West Africa Channels at MultiChoice Nigeria, stated that this year’s edition of the AMVCAs is focused on raising the bar when it comes to recognizing and rewarding talents in the various aspects of the African film and television industry.

She said, “Last year, we had an eight-day lineup of activities leading to the Award Night. This year will be no different. We have decided to sustain the momentum by bringing back all the activities. The only difference is that they will all take place within three days.”

The three-day extravaganza will start on May 18 with the ‘Opening Night and Cultural Day’ event – a celebration of African culture and diversity, followed by the ‘Runway Show and Nominee Gala’ on May 19 – a nod to the key role fashion, style and design play in the film and television industry and a means to give young designers a boost in their careers. In this year’s runway competition, the winners stand the chance to walk away with cash prizes and opportunity to work with the brand team of Pepsi one of the brands they are set to create innovative designs for on the runway. The celebration will climax with the award night on the 20th of May.

The 9th AMVCA will see the return of the ever-popular ‘Best Online Social Content Creator’ category and the introduction of two new categories: ‘Best Original Telenovela’ and ‘Best Unscripted Original’.

The glamorous award show will air live on May 20 on all Africa Magic channels on DStv and GOtv, starting from 4 pm WAT.

The 9th edition of the Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards is brought to you by Africa Magic in association with MultiChoice and is proudly sponsored by Amstel Malta and Zagg Energy drink.