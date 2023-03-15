7th Anniversary: Delta PDP Speaker Oborevwori, rejoices with monarch on coronation

The Speaker of the Delta State House of Assembly and PDP governorship candidate for this Saturday election, Sheriff Oborevwori, has rejoiced with His Royal Majesty Oboro Gbaraun 11, Aketekpe on his 7th coronation anniversary.

In a congratulatory message by his Chief Press Secretary, Dennis Otu, the PDP Chieftain who is also the National Deputy Chairman of Conference of Speakers of State Legislatures of Nigeria saluted the contributions of the royal father to peace and uncommon development of his kingdom.

” You deserve all the best wishes on your 7th coronation anniversary on this watershed moment. However, while I felicitate with you on this rare event, I am deeply impressed by your footprints of peace and development of the kingdom.”

“Your humaneness and empathy for the common good is unparalleled. Your reign has engendered progress and prosperity” Oborevwori stated.

The longest serving Speaker of the State’s House of Assembly, while heartily congratulating the Gbaramatu monarch on the auspicious occasion prayed for Almighty God’s protection and divine wisdom to remain an instrument of positive impact and wished him many more fruitful years ahead.