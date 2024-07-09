Any Oodua People’s Congress group is at liberty to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Yoruba socio-cultural organisation in their own way.

The Oyo State Coordinator of the OPC, Dr. Rauf Abiola, made this position known in a statement he issued on Tuesday

The chieftain of the OPC said contrary to the beliefs in some quarters by mischief makers that it was Iba Gani Adams that was planning to celebrate the OPC at 30, rather it is the OPC as an organisation that is celebrating the milestone.

Abiola said the foremost Yoruba organisation deserves to celebrate the anniversary having gone through the thick and thin in its efforts to defend the interest of the Yoruba race.

Abiola, however, warned those raising issues about Iba Adams’ eligibility to celebrate the 30th anniversary to desist from an attempt that can further cause disunity in Yorubaland.

The Oyo state OPC coordinator’s reactions came in response to a statement credited to one Shina Akinpelu, who he also described as a featherweight that is doing everything that is possible to seek relevance and public sympathy.

Also Read:

He said Akinpelu’s comment was that of a person that has lost touch with the present situation in Yoruba land.

Wondering the reasons behind Akinpelu’s position on the coming anniversary, the Oyo State helmsman stated that the man is a forgotten intruder who had made no genuine impact in the organisation.

Dr. Abiola said: “I have earlier made up my mind not to glorify Akinpelu with a response but I decided otherwise for two reasons.

“First, I will like to set the record straight that Akinpelu has no moral right to say what he said on the 30th anniversary of the OPC.

“The question is: where was Akinpelu in 2019 when the OPC under the leadership of Iba Gani Adams celebrated its 25th anniversary, at the Grandeur Event Centre in Lagos?

“The event was well-attended by prominent dignitaries that cut across the whole sector of the nation.

“On that great day, awards were given to heroes and heroines of the OPC struggle in recognition of their various contributions to the progress of the organization.

“Second, I think Akinpelu should go and learn more about the history of the OPC because he has lost touch with the reality of the situation in Yoruba land.

“So, if somebody like Shina Akinpelu, a featherweight, is twisting history, there is the need for people like us to tell him that OPC has progressed tremendously. The OPC has also transited beyond the inglorious years of the past.

“As far as we are concerned, any OPC group is at liberty to celebrate the 30th anniversary. It makes the celebration better and better.

“Aare Gani Adams has moved on. Today, the OPC under the Yoruba generalissimo is like a moving train that nobody could stop.”

Dr.Abiola stated also that the OPC under Iba Adams has been defending the interests of the Yoruba race. And the Yoruba socio- cultural organisation has demonstrated quality leadership and vision that has made it one of the most prominent socio-cultural organisations in Yoruba land.

He said: “So, if anybody is saying anything negative about our preparedness and efforts at celebrating the three decades of service to our race, it is our responsibility to correct such a person with facts.

“Let me also clear the air on the issues he raised about the division in the OPC. Before his death, the late Dr. Fredrick Faseun and Iba Gani Adams resolved their differences.

“Even when Iba Gani Adams was appointed as the Aareonakakanfo of Yorubaland,in Oyo on January 13 2018, the late Dr Faseun sent high powered representatives to grace the event.”

The Oyo state coordinator, however urged members of the public not to take Akinpelu too seriously as he is an agent of distraction who has no single record of progress.

“Every Yoruba son and daughter that genuinely have the interest of our race at heart should disregard his ill-timed comment,” Dr. Abiola said.

Post Views: 0