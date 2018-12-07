2Face Idibia’s wife, Annie empowers women in Lagos

The wife of music star, 2Face Idibia, Annie Idibia, has empowered women in Ikorodu community with poverty alleviation materials and start-up capital to mark her 34th birthday.

Following the celebration of her new age, Annie, through her NGO, AI Care Foundation, joined the community women in a cook-out session and listened to their stories of hope and aspiration.

Annie said: “It is humbling to see the earnestness of so many to lift themselves from poverty. It truly is an honor and a privilege to have the opportunity to support your journeys.

“ Thank you for opening your hearts to AI Care.

“In supporting us, I want you to know that you are changing lives one woman, one young person, one community, at a time. Thank you.”

The Nollywood actress was accompanied by her celebrity friends, Toyin Abraham, Lilian Esoro and Osas Ighodaro Ajibade to mark the occasion at the Abule Eleru event.

NAN reports that highlight of the event was donation of cheques in various amounts to some of the women.

The AI Care, which is focused on training, funding, and healthcare support, has empowered over 3,000 in the last three years.

Its Outreach in 2018 was an emotional experience that touched the lives and destinies of women and young people.