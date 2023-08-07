294 Nigerian Army Officers sit for qualifying examination

No fewer than 294 Army Officers on Sunday began a week long Senior Staff Course Qualifying Examination at Jaji Military Cantonment, Kaduna State.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that it is being conducted by the Nigerian Army Training and Doctrine Command.

The President of the Examination Board, Major General Kelvin Aligbe, said the examination was a major prerequisite for officers to attend the Senior Staff Course at the Armed Forces Command and Staff College, Jaji and other staff colleges overseas.

He warned the officers against any form of malpractice during the examination.

Aligbe said: “I believe that while the majority of you are on the first attempt, others are attempting the examination for the second or third time.

“Let me assure you all that this is an examination you can pass without resorting to illegal or fraudulent means.”

Aligbe, who is also the Commander TRADOC, said members of the examination panel had been working in the past one week putting together fair and acceptable requirements and solutions for the examination.

He added: “The requirements are fair enough for any serious-minded candidate to tackle successfully.

“I will like to emphasise that your performance in this examination is a key determinant of your progress in the Nigerian Army.

“It is therefore important that you all put in the seriousness and determination that would produce the best result.”

He assured the candidate of the absolute integrity and understanding of members of the examination panel and Directing Staff.

He said: “The serious minded and hard-working candidates amongst you have nothing to fear.

“This examination is not only about writing a test, it is an assessment of your present level of proficiency as well as a determinant of your capabilities to undertake higher responsibilities that may be assigned to you now and in the future.

“Fortunately, you are well trained and most of you have been in one theatre of operation or the other and you all had enough time to prepare for the examination.

“There should, therefore, be no excuse for failure and I expect nothing short of 100 percent pass in this examination.”

ALSO READ:

Aligbe reminded them that the Army Headquarters Policy allowed a maximum of three sittings for each candidate to pass the examination.

He said: “I urge you all, particularly those on second or last attempt, to put in your best in order to obtain the minimum marks required to qualify.

“I have directed the members of the examination panel to be objective, realistic and innovative in the setting of the requirements.

“You should, therefore, expect questions based on challenges that may arise in the barracks during peace time as well as exercises and operations.”

Aligbe said in order to qualify for selection to the AFCSC, a candidate must score a minimum of 50 percent in all subjects.

The Commander warned that a candidate stands disqualified if caught cheating or indulging in any manner of examination malpractice as highlighted in the NA Charter for Promotion Examinations.

He added: “All candidates are warned to remain in Jaji throughout the duration of the examination.

“You will be disqualified and disciplinary action taken against you if you commute from Kaduna or Zaria for the examination.”

Aligbe said those who came first, second and third would receive certificates of excellence and Letters of Commendation.

He said: “You are here on a crucial assignment and your conduct during the examination could make or mar your career.

“The secret to making it in this examination is to have absolute confidence in your abilities and a dogged determination to succeed in a legally acceptable way.

“There is no need to be pessimistic or contemplate failure if you have prepared well for this examination.

“In fact, our desire is for all of you to pass and qualify for selection to the AFCSC.

“On our part, I assure you of our determination to carry out a meticulous and painstaking marking of your answer booklets and accurate recording of your marks.

“We shall be firm, but fair to all of you.”

Earlier, the Commander Infantry Corps, Major General Olufemi Oluyede, urged the candidates to abide by the rules and regulations governing the examination, and maintain the highest level of integrity and discipline.

Oluyede said the examination was aimed at elevating the candidates to the middle cadre of the Nigerian Army and the Armed Forces in general.

He urged the candidates to put in their best in order to come out successful.