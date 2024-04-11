2024 UTME notification slip ready for printing — JAMB

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board has directed candidates who registered for the 2024 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examinations to print their notification slips.

The board disclosed this in a statement issued in Abuja on Thursday by its Spokesperson, Dr. Fabian Benjamin.

He said the 2024 UTME notification slip, which showed the date, venue and time of their examination, was ready for printing.

Benjamin said: “All candidates, who have registered for the 2024 UTME scheduled to start on Friday, April 19, are urged to print their notification slips before the date.

Also Read:

“This is for them to know the date, venue and time of their respective examinations as well as some other vital information.

“To print the slip, candidates are to visit the JAMB website: www.jamb.gov.ng; click on ‘2024 UTME Slip Printing’, input their registration number, then click on print.

“The slip can be printed anywhere provided there is an internet-enabled computer.”

Benjamin added that to successfully sit the examination, candidates were advised to print on or before April 19.

This, he explained, was to enable them to locate the venue of their centre and prevent lateness on their scheduled examination date.

Recall that the 2024 UTME is scheduled to start on April 19 and end on April 29.