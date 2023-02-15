2023 Presidency: APC PCC takes rally to Ibadan 

Ahead of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential campaign holding Thursday at the historic Mapo Hall, Ibadan in Oyo State, security agencies have been placed on alert to forestall any breach.

Dr Isiaka Kolawole, the Director-General, APC Presidential/Governorship Campaign Council in to the state, made this known at a news conference on Wednesday in Ibadan.

The rally earlier scheduled to hold on February 7 was cancelled in solidarity with the people on the scarcity of new naira notes and fuel.

“We have concluded all necessary arrangements for a hitch-free rally; the venue is ready and the stage is set.

“Our party members and the entire people of Oyo State are ready to receive and show their love to the APC Presidential candidate, Sen. Bola Tinubu and his running mate, Sen. Kashim Shettima,’’ he said.

Kolawole said that the party’s security committee, which consists of high-profile security personnel, has reached out to security agencies in the state to place them on alert.

He said that the effort was to forestall an alleged untoward actions of any political party targeted at disrupting the APC presidential rally, while throwing the state into anarchy and chaos.

“We are hereby calling on the security agencies to stop these sponsored protests and clear all the blocked roads and streets in the interest of the masses of this state,’’ he said.

Kolawole also alleged that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) of secretly obtaining security clearance to hold road walk in the 33 local government areas on the same Thursday as published in the media.

“Recall that on February 5 and 6, a day before the original date set for the presidential rally, similar sponsored protests sprung up in Ibadan.

“The protests were immediately quelled by security agents who responded swiftly,’’ he said.

Kolawole said that Tinubu had already, in a statement identified with Nigerians on the unwarranted hardships inflicted on them by the biting fuel crisis and poor management of cashless policy.

He said that the task before all well-meaning Nigerians was to ensure that the democratic processes toward holding all the elections are consummated as planned.

“We are ready for the elections and it is already obvious with the massive support of the overwhelming majority of our people, we shall triumph. All our candidates will win convincingly,’’ he said.

Kolawole said that those allegedly sponsoring the crisis were only taken undue advantage of the current situation in the country to cause more hardships for the people.

“We appeal to the good people of Oyo State to please remain calm and peaceful as joining the evil protests and blockade of roads by evil agents won’t solve any problem.

“It would rather exacerbate the already tense situation and worsen the condition of the already disillusioned people of Oyo State, who have been battling with misgovernance in the state.

“Tinubu is a man of peace, an exemplary leader, who is contesting for the presidency in order to make life much better and prosperous for all,’’ he restated.