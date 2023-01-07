2023: Group hails Gov. Ugwuanyi, challenges successor on good governance 

Foremost socio-political pressure organisation, the Save Enugu Group (SEG) has said that whoever emerges as the next Governor of the State cannot have any excuse not to perform better than Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, saying that the Governor has left a good legacy by putting the State on the map of oil producing states in Nigeria.

The group in a statement signed by its founder and Coordinator, Chief Willy Ezugwu, said that in few years time, the oil producing status of Enugu State should reflect in infrastructural development, improved Healthcare facilities, boost educational and other sectors of the state.

“For us, Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi has left a commendable legacy achievement by silently, but effectively, pursuing to a logical conclusion desired inclusion of Enugu State on the list of oil producing states in Nigeria.

“It will remain the most valuable achievement of the outgoing administration when the tenure of the incumbent Governor ends in May this year.

“We totally agree with Governor Ugwuanyi that the actualisation of his administration’s struggle for Enugu State to join the league of states enjoying oil producing status in Nigeria will ensure the fulfillment of his prayer that his successor will perform better than he is doing if elected”

The Governor’s preferred governorship candidate is Dr. Peter Ndubuisi Mbah, the candidate of his party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The SEG said that the state’s oil producing status is a mega success of the Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi administration that is glaring to all, saying that “when the new status of the state first become public, it was considered a political rhetoric.

“But with the unfolded reality, we congratulate the people of Enugu State and hail Governor Ugwuanyi, who has now distinguished himself as the people’s Governor, who will be leaving a big shoe for the next administration.

“We hereby assure our dear state that the Save Enugu Group is alive to its mandate and prepared to continue on the path of holding the sate government accountable if any administration deviates from making pro-people projects the central focus of the government.

“With the new status, we enjoin the people of the state to vote wisely and elect a candidate who is prepared to not only sustain the achievements of the Governor Ugwuanyi administration but to surpass them”, the group said.