2023: Delta APC House of Assembly candidate pledges better living condition 

Candidate of the opposition All Progressives Congress (APC) for Ndokwa East House of Assembly seat in Delta State, Chief Tony Ndanenu has assured his constituents of better living conditions and accountable governance.

He stated in his Christmas message that this would, however, be possible, if the electorates voted for the APC at all levels as their votes would guarantee good and accountable governance, peace, justice and fairness.

He called on voters to turn out en-mass en election days and vote out the sitting Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to herald a new era and change the narratives of the state for better living standards.

According to him, the capacity and ability of all APC candidates are not in doubt because the candidates had been tested and proven to be diligent both in private and public spheres.

Ndanenu advised residents of his constituency especially to be convinced of the capacity and ability of whoever they want to vote for at the 2023 presidential election.

“We are all from a community and we know ourselves; we should therefore look at antecedents and characters of candidates before casting our votes.

“Let our conscience and judgement be our guide on election days; we should vote for only those we know can deliver good governance with a view to ensuring better leaving condition for all.

“In Ndokwa East constituency, I am that candidate with the capacity and ability to deliver quality representation and improved welfare to the people.’’ he stressed.

Ndanenu stated that looking at the antecedents of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu as a two-term governor of Lagos State, he is the most qualified to be Nigeria’s next president.

He added that Tinubu is the most liberal and detribalised among those contesting for the presidency in 2023.

Tinubu had positively impacted on the lives of Nigerians that came his way not minding their tribe, religion or status, he also stated.

“Sen. Ovie Omo-Agege, the Deputy Senate President and APC’s governorship candidate in Delta equally has outstanding antecedents just like his running mate, Friday Osanebi, that is a trail blazer,’’ Ndanenu stated.

Ndanenu prayed that 2022 Christmas would be marked with good health, sound mind and stronger political vigour in APC members to launch the party into electoral victory in 2023.

He also prayed for a prosperous 2023 for Nigerians and for peace in Delta and Nigeria generally and advised politicians and their supporters against hate speech that could heat up the polity.

Ndanenu called on his supporters and all APC supporters in Delta to go about campaigning in the most decent manner without being distracted by the antics of the opposition