2023: Chicago University censors visitors to X page as demand for Tinubu’s status rages 

Chicago State University, United States has put its X page on private after some Nigerians allegedly stormed the page to inquire whether or not President Bola Tinubu truly graduated from the institution.

This is in the wake of a petition filed by the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar, in a United States court to obtain information about Tinubu’s academic records at the Chicago State University.

A check on the page which was earlier Public, on Tuesday, showed it has now been put on Private with a message – “These posts are protected. Only confirmed followers have access to @ChicagoState’s posts and complete profiles. Tap a Follow button to send a follow request.”

The University has once confirmed that Tinubu attended the institution.

Beverly Poindexter, who is in charge of official transcript requests, enrolment, and degree verification at the Office of the Registrar, CSU, in a terse email response said, “Mr Tinubu did attend our university, however, if further information is needed, go to studentclearinghouse.org website to make a formal request.”

In an earlier letter dated August 20, 1999, and signed by then Registrar, Lois Davis, the University stated that Tinubu was its student between 1977 and 1979.

ALSO READ:

He wrote: “Please be advised that Bola A. Tinubu did indeed attend Chicago State University from August 1977 through June 1979. He was awarded a Bachelor of Science Degree in Business and Administration with honours on June 22, 1979. His major was Accounting.”

Also attached to Tinubu’s form CF004 submitted to the Independent National Electoral Commission during his governorship re-election bid in 2003 was a commendation letter from CSU recognising his performance and “high scholastic achievement”.

Tinubu’s academic qualification has been a subject of controversy for some time now especially following the 2023 general election. The Punch