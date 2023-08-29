Delta Police Command arrests 100 gay suspects 

Delta Police Command has confirmed the arrest of over 100 gay accused in the South South State.
The suspects were allegedly carrying out a gay wedding ceremony in a hotel in the State.
The Command disclosed this in a post on its official X (formerly Twitter) handle on Tuesday, confirming that it would parade the suspects shortly.
It stated: “Delta State Command has arrested over a hundred gay suspects in a hotel carrying out a gay wedding ceremony. We will be going live shortly on Facebook to parade the said suspects.”
Recall that former President Goodluck Jonathan assented the bill opposing gay relationships and same-sex marriage in 2014.
Anyone found guilty of this law can face a prison sentence of up to 14 years. The Nation
More shortly…