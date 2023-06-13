10th NASS: Northern Christians felicitate Akpabio, Abbas, others on victory

The Northern Christian Youth Professionals (NCYP), has felicitated with Senator Godswill Akpabio and Tajudeen Abass on their emergence as the Senate President and Speaker of the House of Representatives respectively of the 10th National Assembly NASS.

In a statement issued to newsmen Tuesday in Kaduna by Isaac Abrak, Chairman of the group, NCYP also congratulated Senator Barau Jibril and Representative Benjamin Kalu on their successful emergence as the Deputy Senate President and Deputy Speaker respectively.

Commending members of the upper and lower chambers, Abrak said the achievements marked significant milestones in the collective journey towards inclusiveness, unity, and progress in Nigeria.

According to him, the National Assembly’s enlightened decision to vote for these principal officers demonstrated their recognition of the importance of embracing diversity and working together to promote the common interests of the nation.

“Senate President Akpabio and Speaker Abbas have assumed pivotal roles as part of the legislative arm of government. They will no doubt bring about positive changes to the nation.

“We believe that their leadership, in tandem with the collective dedication of the Senate and the House, will pave the way for inclusiveness, unity, and progress in Nigeria,” he said.

Abrak specifically emphasized the need for the new National Assembly leaders to sustain winning the war against oil subsidy cabals, by ensuring that resources are efficiently managed for the benefit of every citizen.

He urged them to work collaboratively with the executive arm, led by President Bola Tinubu, to improve the living conditions of all Nigerians.