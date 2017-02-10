Spurs must end Anfield jinx to put pressure on Chelsea

If Tottenham Hotspur is to keep up the chase of Premier League leaders Chelsea, they must find a cure for their Anfield jinx and pile on the misery for fading Liverpool on Saturday.

Victory in the late kickoff would see Spurs cut Chelsea’s lead to six points, before the Blues travel on Sunday to face a Burnley side who are proving formidable at home this season.

Tottenham have lost five and drawn three of their last eight league matches with Liverpool.

The last time they returned from Anfield with three points was in 2011 and before that it was way back in 1993.

With Liverpool’s title ambitions effectively over after they picked up only three points from the last 15 available, it could be the perfect time for Spurs to improve that record.

Conversely, it could be just the kind of fixture Liverpool need to remedy a malaise which has turned up the heat on manager Jurgen Klopp for the first time since he took over in 2015.

While the perception, until recently, was that Liverpool has moved forward under the German coach, his record after 54 league games is identical to that of his predecessor Brendan Rodgers won 26, drawn 16, and lost 12.

“In a few days we have an opportunity to play football and we can show then that we are ready for all the other games.

“Because it’s Tottenham, who are a top team,” former Borussia Dortmund coach Klopp said after a 2-0 defeat by Hull City last weekend that left them fifth, 13 points behind Chelsea.

