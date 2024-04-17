Yoruba Nation: Abiola’s family disowns Onitiri-Abiola

The family of the winner of the annulled June 12, 1993 presidential election, late Bashorun Moshood Kashimawo Olawale Abiola, has distanced itself from one of his wives and self-declared President of the Democratic Republic of Yoruba, Modupe Onitiri-Abiola.

The Eagle Online recalls Onitiri-Abiola in a video declaring herself the president of the Democratic Republic of Yoruba.

This preceded the storming of the Oyo State Government Secretariat in Agodi, Ibadan, the state capital, by persons in Nigerian Army camouflage, claiming to be Yoruba National Agitators on April 13, 2024.

Speaking in an interview with The PUNCH, one of Abiola’s children, Jamiu, who is the Special Assistant to the President on Special Duties, said Nigerians should not take Onitiri-Abiola as a representative of the family.

Jamiu said as such, her position does not represent that of the family.

He said: “I heard about that, and like almost all Nigerians, I didn’t take her (Onitiri-Abiola) declaration seriously.

“I have never met her in my life, talk less of knowing her motives.

“But that is not what is important.

“When it comes to Nigeria’s unity, many people know how much my father believed in it.

“Even after his arrest and incarceration, not once did he advocate for Nigeria’s division.

“So I don’t believe any Abiola has the right to promote the division of this country.

“Particularly now, because if my father were alive today, he would have been so happy that his closest and most highly competent associate, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, is doing all he would have wanted to do if he had been allowed to exercise his mandate.”

Making her declaration on April 12, 2024, in Yoruba, Onitiri-Abiola said: “We are indigenous people.

“We are sovereign people.

“We are ethnic nationalists.

“That we should leave Nigeria.

“Today, April 12, 2024, we leave with the power of God.

“I, Modupe Onitiri-Abiola, proclaim the sovereignty of the Democratic Republic of the Yoruba.

“From today, Yoruba land begins its government.

“It has become the newest nation.

“Yoruba becomes a country that nobody is against.

“This is hereby established.

“I, Modupe Onitire-Abiola, I’m of Yoruba origin.

“I am MKO Abiola’s widow.”